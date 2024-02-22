EV Factory Jobs Are Worse Than You Think

Amazon’s electric vehicle manufacturer, Rivian, is laying off 10% of its workforce.

But it’s not just layoffs. Workers are getting injured on the job, ambulances come to the factory often, and OSHA has visited over 20 times.

Rivian started 5 years ago when they bought a Mitsubishi factory in Illinois. At the old factory, workers were unionized, made $30/hr, and had great benefits. Now, Rivian workers start at $20/hr, have no union, and injuries ran rampant.

Now Rivian workers are organizing with the UAW.