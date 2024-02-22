More Perfect Union – Building Power for Working People

EV Factory Jobs Are Worse Than You Think

Inside Rivian, Amazon's electric vehicle manufacturer

Jordan ZakarinAndrew Rivera

Amazon’s electric vehicle manufacturer, Rivian, is laying off 10% of its workforce.

But it’s not just layoffs. Workers are getting injured on the job, ambulances come to the factory often, and OSHA has visited over 20 times.

Rivian started 5 years ago when they bought a Mitsubishi factory in Illinois. At the old factory, workers were unionized, made $30/hr, and had great benefits. Now, Rivian workers start at $20/hr, have no union, and injuries ran rampant.

Now Rivian workers are organizing with the UAW.

